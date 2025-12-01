

Research and Innovation Foundation boosted Cyprus’ presence at Slush 2025 with a 14-startup delegation

Cyprus made a strong return to Slush 2025, entering Europe’s most concentrated tech event with a larger and more mature presence. The Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) led a 14-startup delegation to Helsinki, aiming to accelerate international exposure, support fundraising efforts, and position Cyprus as an emerging contributor to Europe’s research and innovation landscape. Over two days the Cypriot teams met with investors, corporates and ecosystem leaders and secured visibility in one of the world’s most demanding startup environments.

More than 13,000 founders, investors and operators from over 100 countries attended Slush this year. The atmosphere is fast. The conversations are targeted. The expectations are high. Within this setting Cyprus maintained a steady presence across both days, showing that its national ecosystem is growing in depth, ambition, and international readiness.

Day one: momentum from the start

The first morning at Messukeskus Arena showed how quickly Slush creates movement. Investors reached the RIF booth soon after the doors opened. Many of the Cyprus-related meetings had been pre-booked, but a notable number came from on-the-spot interest generated by demo sessions and peer recommendations across the exhibition floor. By the end of day one the delegation completed more than 40 structured meetings, with many more informal conversations during side events and investor lounges.

The energy around the Cyprus booth remained consistent. Founders presented demos, ran product walkthroughs, and held technical briefings. Many of the conversations bypassed introductory small talk and went straight into market readiness, regulatory considerations and the path to scaling.

RIF Director General Theodoros Loukaidis and other RIF officers supported the delegation on the ground. Loukaidis met with investors and corporate executives, conducted interviews with Cyprus Mail and other international media and participated in content sessions that highlighted Cyprus’ role in the wider European innovation map.

The strategic message

Ahead of the main conference Loukaidis joined the AAlchemy Ventures side event “AAlchemy Growth Lab: Bridge to Europe” on November 18. His talk, “Cyprus: Europe’s Innovation Gateway”, outlined how the country is building an ecosystem that supports startups from early development to global expansion. The room included founders, investors and ecosystem operators from across Europe. Discussions quickly moved into practical guidance: EU regulatory paths, funding routes, acceleration programmes and cross-border expansion strategies.

Loukaidis summarised RIF’s mission clearly:

“Cyprus is now home to a new generation of visionary founders, proving that innovation knows no boundaries. Through RIF’s flagship programmes, we empower startups to strengthen their capabilities, attract private investment and grow internationally. Our presence at Slush 2025 highlights the dynamic of our ecosystem and Cyprus’ commitment to actively contributing to global technological progress”.

This message connected directly with the activity on the ground. Many of the Cypriot startups at Slush are supported by RIF programmes. Their progress reflects how the organisation’s targeted instruments translate into real outcomes for founders.

Founder perspectives on RIF and Slush

Some of the participating startups shared clear views about RIF’s role in helping them reach Slush and scale their products.

SIM4FLOW founder Nicolas Aristokleous described how the event marks a turning point for his company. “Returning to Slush this year feels different, we came back not as an idea, but as a validated, data-driven prototype nearing real-world clinical readiness,” he said.

Vycto founder Nicolas Konstantinou stressed the importance of organisational support.

“I am grateful for the support of RIF. It is super important for the entrepreneurial community in Cyprus to have organisations and people that push for more exposure for us and creating more synergies for startups”.

Soula.Care founder Natallia Miranchuk highlighted how RIF’s role goes far beyond funding.

“RIF is a partner for us because they really work as a team. It’s not only the money but they give you expertise, networking and other elements you need to succeed.”

Algamol founder Yair Cohen described the direct impact RIF had on their participation.

“RIF support was key to attend Slush. We learnt about the event from RIF. They supported us financially and in other ways”.

These testimonials underline how the foundation’s programmes and advisory support are shaping the decisions and opportunities of the national startup community.

More than 13,000 founders, investors and operators from over 100 countries attended Slush this year

Spotlight moment for Rinnoco

Rinnoco develops PLATCOM, a machine-learning–driven data compression system for large datasets and AI workloads. It improves storage efficiency by up to 46 per cent by selecting optimal compression methods dynamically. Beyond booth activity, Rinnoco pitched at the Global Deep Tech Battle at the SwissTech Pavilion. This competition placed the startup in front of deep-tech investors, corporate R&D teams and international jury members.

Their visibility supported the wider perception that Cyprus can compete not only with digital platforms and software but also with high-complexity deep-tech and scientific innovation.

Day two: deeper negotiations and partner alignment

The second day brought more focused follow-ups. Investors who held initial discussions on day one returned to the Cyprus booth with specific questions, technical requests and interest in next steps. Some discussions shifted into early negotiation stages, particularly around pilot deployments and technical validation.

Several European corporates engaged more closely with Cypriot health tech, biotech and materials science teams. Media activity also continued. Multiple founders recorded short interviews, explaining how Slush helped them refine their strategies and benchmark their technologies. The delegation gained coverage from both local and international outlets.

The 14 RIF-supported startups

The Cypriot delegation reflected a broad mix of technologies:

Mentormatic

Offers an AI-powered mentoring and coaching platform for structured programmes and personalised matching. Used by international partners such as SuperCharger Ventures and Impulse4Women.

Sim4Flow

Developer of IRIS, an AI system for managing unruptured intracranial aneurysms through medical imaging and explainable AI.

Movingdoors

Provides fully furnished serviced accommodation for professionals and teams through a single platform, streamlining relocation and mid-term stays.

Wedding Aliens

A fast-scaling wedding planning platform operating in over 18 global markets. Uses AI to profile venues and vendors and provide instant pricing and recommendations.

Appreci

Connects families with verified caregivers, educators, and enrichment providers using AI-based matching. The platform is growing through new partnerships across Cyprus.

Mamatech

Creator of SOULA, an AI therapist designed for women’s mental health, addressing anxiety, stress and hormonal changes.

Rinnoco

Developer of PLATCOM, a machine-learning–driven data compression engine optimised for big data and AI workloads.

MetaForge Labs

Developer of EYE-MOIST, a wearable microfluidic device that provides continuous hydration for Dry Eye Syndrome.

Nanomicron

A Cyprus Institute spin-off using energy-efficient inductive heating to produce advanced nanomaterials for sensing, catalysis and energy applications.

S.E. Compass Medical

Developer of Rhabdos™, a minimally invasive expandable pVAD device combined with AI-based control for cardiogenic shock.

Algamol

Builder of the A-PBR photobioreactor platform for algae production in aquaculture, proteins, pigments, and sustainable fuels.

Genions Biolab

Developer of NESBLY-tech, a cost-efficient DNA construction platform designed for smaller labs and biotech firms.

ISDI

Provider of high-performance X-ray detectors and CMOS image sensors through its subsidiary Spectrum Logic. Serves medical, industrial and scientific markets.

Vycto

A gamification platform connecting brands with Gen-Z sports fans through interactive engagement mechanics.

Ecosystem connections and community impact

Beyond the formal meetings Cyprus also benefited from informal community engagement. Previous RIF team members and ecosystem supporters visited the booth and introduced founders to contacts across Europe. These interactions often lead to follow-ups that would otherwise take significant time to establish.

The delegation showed how the Cypriot ecosystem has matured. Many startups have moved from early prototypes into validated solutions. Several teams have begun raising international capital. Others are entering strategic partnerships or pilot programmes. These outcomes signal that Cyprus is consistently producing projects ready for competitive environments such as Slush.

What Slush 2025 achieved for Cyprus

The two-day mission delivered practical outcomes for the Cypriot delegation. More than 40 structured investor and partner meetings took place on the first day, with additional follow-ups continuing on the second. Rinnoco gained visibility by competing in the Global Deep Tech Battle, while other health tech and biotech startups held meaningful discussions with corporates and potential partners. Digital platforms such as Mentormatic, Wedding Aliens, Appreci, and Vycto drew interest from new collaborators.

Hardware and deep-tech companies met specialised investors that are often difficult to access remotely. Media interviews also helped highlight Cyprus’ growing strengths in research and innovation. RIF expanded its international network through speaking engagements and participation in ecosystem sessions.

Slush confirmed that Cyprus can operate effectively in a demanding international environment where expectations are high and audiences are experienced.

A growing role for Cyprus in Europe’s innovation landscape

RIF’s participation in Slush forms part of a long-term plan to strengthen the country’s extroversion, attract investment and expand startups’ access to global markets. The 2025 mission showed momentum. Startups are more confident. The technologies are more advanced. The conversations are more targeted. And the outcomes are more tangible.

For many teams, the relationships formed at Slush will influence their next steps in product development, clinical validation, cross-border expansion and investment. For the ecosystem, the event demonstrated that Cyprus can present itself as a credible European innovation hub with a growing portfolio of research-driven companies.

The two-day presence in Helsinki reinforced a simple but important message: Cyprus is building a strong innovation foundation and is ready to compete.

The activity, visibility and partnerships created at Slush 2025 give the country a wider platform in Europe’s technology landscape and open new opportunities for the startups shaping its future.