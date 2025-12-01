Cyprus students were among those completing the latest cohort of The League of Analysts, an international investment training programme run by Zubr Capital, which concluded its seven-month cycle in Poland with the final defence of graduation.

The programme, developed and delivered by Zubr Capital specialists, is designed to complement academic studies with a strong practical component.

As part of its long-term expansion strategy, the firm now operates as a locally established investment company in Cyprus, managing $250 million across 30 technology businesses, including two unicorns, backed by investors such as the EBRD, FMO and Wargaming.

Against this backdrop, the fifth edition of The League of Analysts brought together students from both Poland and Cyprus, creating a cross-border training environment closely aligned with the company’s regional footprint.

Throughout the autumn, participants worked on real investment cases under the guidance of Zubr Capital’s team, building skills in financial analysis, business modelling, strategic thinking and communication.

The selection process was highly competitive. A panel reviewed 150 applications before choosing 25 students from 10 universities across the two countries, a group defined by strong analytical aptitude and a clear motivation to develop deeper investment expertise.

The final assignment involved a comprehensive diploma project. Students were tasked with developing strategic growth options for one of the firm’s portfolio companies, analysing the business’s market position, assessing its financial performance and building valuation models.

Each team then translated its preferred strategy into financial projections, demonstrating how their proposals could shape future growth in measurable terms.

The Head of The League of Analysts, Alena Padalnitskaya, said their focus is firmly on practical learning, “through teamwork and real-life case studies.”

In her words, “We see great value in helping students bridge the gap between academic theory and the actual investment world”, and, as she noted, the next step is expanding the programme further “both within Poland and internationally.”

Moreover, the programme has already produced concrete results. Both the expert jury and the portfolio company involved in the diploma project acknowledged the high standard of the students’ preparation.

Several strategic proposals were subsequently included in the company’s 2026 development roadmap, while graduates demonstrated an ability to work independently on complex analytical tasks, a key indication that the programme equips them for real operational and strategic responsibilities.

Zubr Capital’s CEO, Oleg Khusaenov, said that today’s students are arriving with increasingly advanced capabilities. As he put it, “they can quickly assess any business idea, whether a new product, a new market, or a strategic initiative, and show in numbers how it will impact the business.”

He also added that the demand for such specialists “is only growing.”

By linking academic education with hands-on investment work, The League of Analysts continues to set a new benchmark for how young professionals enter the sector.

It offers a pathway into venture and private equity roles at an unusually early stage — a route rarely accessible in the wider region, while also giving students exposure to the analytical discipline and strategic mindset expected in modern investment firms.

According to McKinsey’s ‘A new future of work’ study, and mentioned in Zubr’s statement, around 40 per cent of European business leaders report a shortage of employees with advanced analytical and technological skills.

Meanwhile, in Poland, the firm’s ‘HR Monitor 2025’ estimates the skill gap at roughly 25 per cent, emphasising the continued demand for talent able to work with complex data, financial models and long-term strategic analysis.