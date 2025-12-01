The owner of the vehicle driven by a 13-year-old who was seriously injured in an accident in Athienou has been arrested, police said on Monday.

“The owner and person responsible for the custody of the car that the 13-year-old was driving is his father, a 40-year-old man,” police said.

According to the police, the 40-year-old was arrested under a court warrant to assist with police investigations into how the 13-year-old came to be driving the vehicle.

The 13-year-old boy was seriously injured on Sunday when the car he was driving on a rural road in Athienou veered off course and overturned in a nearby field.

The accident happened under circumstances being investigated by the police at about 10.30am.

He was taken to Larnaca General Hospital and was later transferred to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia for further treatment.

Police on Monday said the boy was in a serious but stable condition.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.