Police said on Monday that four football fans had been arrested for rioting and drug possession ahead of the Ael-Apollon match at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol on Sunday.

According to the police, the first arrest concerns a member of a group of around 50 motorcyclists, who were on their way to the stadium at 5.25pm.

While blocking the traffic at the intersection between Navarinou Street and Irinis Street, one member of the group lit and threw a torch and fire crackers, prompting a response from the riot police.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old Limassol resident, who had covered his face with a hood, threw a naval flare at the police.

He was arrested on the spot for the flagrant offences of rioting, as well as the illegal possession, transportation and use of explosives, while attempting to fire a second naval flare at the police.

The 34-year-old was taken into custody. Police later found and seized an unused naval flare, a firecracker and a torch in his possession, as well as various other items.

In a second arrest, police apprehended a 26-year-old Limassol resident during the fan check before the start of the match. A cylindrical crusher containing traces of cannabis was found in his possession.

He was arrested for a flagrant offence, however allegedly resisted and attacked a police officer who was attempting to handcuff him, as well as a second police officer who came to his aid.

The 26-year old was subsequently then taken to Limassol Police Headquarters, where he was questioned by officers of the drug squad YKAN before being taken into custody.

One of the attacked officers was later admitted to Limassol general hospital where it was determined that he had suffered a wrist injury and abrasions.

A further two arrests were made amongst a group of supporters who had been requested to clear the stadium entrance, as they were not in possession of valid tickets.

Two of the fans, aged 39 and 24, allegedly insulted and attacked police officers when asked to leave.

The match between AEL and Apollon ended in a 2-2 draw in the 12th round of the Cyprus League on Sunday evening.

On Thursday night, fans of two rival groups clashed in Limassol, causing damage to at least 11 cars and nearby property.

The clash occurred in front of the Apollon club building on Messolonghiou Street in Limassol, after a group of fans- reportedly AEL supporters – threw firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at the building.

A fight broke out among people at the scene. The suspects fled when the police arrived, setting fire to a rubbish bin and damaging parked vehicles in the process.

On Saturday morning, the police arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the incident. Later that day, a 19-year-old was also arrested.

During a search of a clubhouse, police had on Friday found wooden poles, one of which had a skewer attached.

The Cyprus Football Association appeared to blame the police for the clashes.

It said that the force had changed its initial recommendations by suggesting that the match between Ael and Apollon be held with fewer spectators or even behind closed doors, which allowed only those with pre-purchased tickets to enter, as the ticket offices would not open on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, police announced increased security measures, implementing a series of measures inside and outside the stadium and in neighbouring areas where necessary.

On Saturday a meeting was held between the boards of the fan clubs of both teams and the deputy chief of police.

Police press officer Marina Christodoulidou later called on both fan groups to show sportsmanship and respect for the smooth and safe running of the match.