Organised patient groups on Monday urged MPs to withdraw a draft law on naturopathy and acupuncture, warning that it could harm public health.

The Cyprus federation of patients’ association (Osak) said the draft law, covering naturopathy and traditional acupuncture/electro-acupuncture, conflicts with evidence-based practice. It argued that the text would legitimise techniques of uncertain effectiveness and quality within the health system.

The bill refers to studies, diplomas and training hours, but without linking them to recognised academic levels or ensuring a strong biomedical foundation.

The federation highlighted gaps in core subjects, including anatomy, physiology, pathology, pharmacology, ethics, epidemiology and evidence-based practice.

It warned that the draft law allows professionals to advise patients with chronic illnesses, prescribe herbal treatments and supplements, and use invasive methods such as needles or electrical devices.

Without advanced clinical training, it added, this could lead to errors, harmful interactions and delays in diagnosing serious conditions.

Citing guidance from the World Health Organisation on traditional and complementary medicine, the federation said no practice should enter a national health system without a strict assessment of safety and effectiveness.

It added that regulation must be based on clinical risk and that patients must be protected from methods lacking a scientific basis.

The federation said the proposal does not meet those standards and could create confusion between scientific medicine and unverified practices.

It warned that it legitimises techniques without proven benefit, overlooks safety, fails to secure transparent training requirements and risks replacing effective treatments with methods lacking reliable evidence. It urged political parties to reject the proposal.

The association of physiotherapists’ acupuncture society also expressed strong objections. It said it was not invited to take part in the consultation process and described this as institutionally unacceptable and scientifically unsafe.

It said that naturopathy is not recognised as a health profession in Europe, does not rely on validated diagnostic methods and is classed internationally as a complementary practice rather than a regulated health science.

It also said that naturopathy does not correspond to university-level health studies or recognised academic qualifications.

It warned that presenting naturopathy as a health service could mislead the public into believing it is equal to medicine or physiotherapy. It added that the law could open the door to unscientific and anti-vaccination positions within national health policy, both in the public system and private sector.

The society referred to concerns raised by the Cyprus medical association, including the use of terms such as ‘energy’, ‘meridians’, ‘energetic diagnosis’ and ‘iridology’. The medical association has also warned about the lack of proven safety and effectiveness for the practices involved.

Acupuncturists said the proposal would create protected titles and new registers for non-validated practices, risk delaying necessary medical diagnosis and treatment, and allow the misleading use of the term “electro-acupuncture”, which does not relate to traditional acupuncture.