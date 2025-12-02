Cyprus’ maritime procurement community gathered in Limassol for GenPro’s 5th Annual Blue Day, where industry leaders examined how artificial intelligence is reshaping sourcing and supply-chain decisions across global fleets.

Held in the last week of November, the session brought together GenPro Managing Director Maria Theodosiou, Columbia Group’s Christina Orfanidou, Head of Group AI, and Margarita Maimonis, CEO of Exelia Technologies, in a fireside chat attended both in person and online. Their discussion centred on this year’s theme, ‘Single Point of Truth: Turning AI into Action in Sourcing and Procurement’.

From the outset, the speakers focused on fundamentals, particularly the need for structured, reliable data. Opening the conversation, Theodosiou stressed that “AI cannot fix chaos. AI is not magic. Your data needs to be consistent.”

She noted that even small inaccuracies in catalogues, pricing or part numbers can distort analysis and undermine trust, adding that “If your data is inconsistent, AI will simply automate the chaos faster.”

As the discussion moved to implementation, the panel highlighted the importance of realistic planning. Maimonis pointed out that “You cannot think you are going to take on the whole beast from A to Z,” explaining that companies must first digitise processes, remove fragmentation and begin with a manageable, meaningful use case.

Many failed AI projects, she said, stem from unclear business cases and an assumption that technology alone can resolve deeper structural issues.

Governance and regulatory obligations formed a substantial part of the exchange, particularly with the EU AI Act and ISO 42001 now reshaping compliance requirements.

Orfanidou underlined the need for disciplined data structures, saying that “Data governance is the answer. You need classification schemes, data quality KPIs and clear ownership.”

While the maritime industry is highly data-intensive, she noted, information remains scattered across systems, making the creation of a single point of truth essential for both AI and reliable reporting.

The panel also considered how AI will reshape roles across procurement.

Maimonis said that “We should not have human beings doing repetitive tasks. The grunt work will go, and it should go,” adding that automation will free teams to focus on more creative and higher-value work.

In the same vein, Orfanidou noted that younger professionals increasingly expect AI-enabled workplaces, and that thoughtful adoption can help companies both attract and retain skilled staff.

As the session drew to a close, Theodosiou returned to the importance of investing in people and in the structures around the data itself.

She concluded that “AI is not here to replace anyone, but teams who structure and govern their data will move faster and make better decisions,” adding that organisations that invest in their people, their skills and the right tools will be better placed to use AI to enhance what they already do well.