Passenger traffic across Cyprus’ airports has exceeded 13 million travellers since January, marking the highest volume ever recorded, according to Hermes Airports.

In its announcement, the company said that “for the first time in the history of Cyprus airports, passenger traffic has reached 13 million passengers since the beginning of this year (departing and arriving)”.

It explained that the achievement reflects the steady expansion of the island’s air links, “as a result of long-term efforts and cooperation between Hermes Airports, tourism operators and the atate”.

The company also noted that “every milestone is much more than a number”, pointing out that this year’s traffic corresponds to 160 routes operated by 60 airlines across 41 countries, showing how wide Cyprus’ reach has become.

It added that the result confirms that its strategy for strengthening connectivity is progressing as intended, saying “we continue with even greater goals such as ensuring year-round connectivity and direct flights to important cities”.

Hermes Airports added that it is grateful to the airlines operating to and from Cyprus, the partners it works closely with, and the travellers whose choices helped push numbers to new levels.