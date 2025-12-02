Cyprus recorded a 9 per cent annual increase in property sales in November 2025, according to new figures from the Department of Lands and Surveys (DLS).

A total of 1,644 sales documents were submitted to district land registry offices, compared with 1,506 in the same month last year.

The rise followed a particularly strong October, when transactions climbed 24 per cent to 1,638.

District data show a mixed picture. Larnaca and Paphos both saw a 24 per cent increase, while Nicosia recorded a 20 per cent rise, reaching 386 filings from 322 a year earlier.

In the Famagusta free area, the increase was limited to 3 per cent after October’s sharp 52 per cent jump.

Limassol, however, recorded a decline, with sales falling 14 per cent to 439 from 511 in November 2024.

Over the first eleven months of 2025, property sales across Cyprus reached 16,455, marking a 14 per cent rise compared with 14,458 during the same period last year.

Nicosia posted a 17 per cent increase, Larnaca 16 per cent, Paphos 14 per cent and Famagusta 13 per cent, while Limassol recorded a 10 per cent rise.

For comparison, a total of 15,797 sales documents were filed in 2024, only slightly above the 2023 level.