Police in Paphos have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle arson case in a village in the district.

Officers confirmed that a 44-year-old suspect was detained early today under a court warrant. He has been taken into custody while investigators examine the circumstances of the incident.

The case centres on a fire that broke out at about 5.40am on Tuesday. The vehicle was parked in a village in the Paphos district when the blaze was reported.

Police say the Paphos crime investigation department is leading the inquiry. Officers are collecting evidence and taking statements to establish how the fire started and whether others were involved.

The investigation continues.