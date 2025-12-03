A fire that broke out on Tuesday night at a candle factory in Livadia affected all areas of the building due to its unique construction and unified roof, fire brigade spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Wednesday.

He said firefighting forces remain on site and will continue operations as long as needed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, the spokesman said.

In a post on X, Kettis said “the building measures 130 by 25 metres, is made of masonry with cement blocks, and has a single roof constructed from metal beams and zinc sheets.

“The building is divided into six storage areas in a row.”

Speaking on CyBC radio, Kettis said that the third storage area in the row, used as a workshop and warehouse for candle-making and candle products, suffered extensive damage, including its contents.

Six fire trucks and one Emak vehicle responded to the incident. Firefighters battled the flames throughout the night.

The heat and smoke affected all areas of the building.

The building contained large quantities of wax and soybeans, which Kettis said increased the risk of the fire spreading quickly to other storage areas.

Other sections of the building were used as a pet shop, a tyre storage area, a computer storage area, a household appliance storage area, and a vehicle storage area.

Vehicles parked nearby were moved immediately to prevent further loss.

Adjacent properties near the building were also protected.

Ventilation and checks of other areas of the building also followed.

Personnel from the Larnaca district were recalled to cover firefighting needs, and forces continued to monitor all areas.

Authorities will investigate whether the factory had the required fire safety measures and if it was operating legally.