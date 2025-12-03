The number of registered unemployed reached 10,924 persons at the end of November, according to figures released on Wednesday by the Statistical Service (Cystat) .

This represents an annual decrease of 163 people, or 1.5 per cent, compared with November 2024.

Based on the seasonally adjusted data, the number of unemployed increased to 10,078 persons in November, from 9,723 in October, following the usual seasonal pattern captured in the adjusted ones.

Cystat said the annual decline reflected fewer job seekers in construction, manufacturing, trade, and financial and insurance activities, as well as a reduction in newcomers to the labour market.

According to the detailed breakdown, the highest numbers of registered unemployed were found in accommodation and food service activities (3,642 persons), wholesale and retail trade (1,569), transport and storage (611), and professional, scientific and technical activities (813).

Other sizeable categories included administrative and support services (543), public administration (594) and manufacturing (458).

In contrast, the lowest levels were recorded in mining and quarrying (9 persons), activities of households (10), extra-territorial organisations (12), electricity and gas supply (7), and water and waste management (18).

Cystat noted that registered unemployment covers persons aged 15 and over who are able, available and actively seeking full-time work through District Labour Offices, excluding the self-employed, part-time job seekers, and those seeking work with specific employers.