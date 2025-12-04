A weak high-pressure system is easing over Cyprus on Thursday, while a low-pressure system named Byron is expected to move in from Friday night, bringing unsettled weather across the island.

Forecasters say dust will appear in the atmosphere at times. Local cloud will increase through the day, with a chance of isolated and mainly light showers. Winds will blow from the north-east to the south-east, staying light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort and briefly strengthening to 4 to 5 Beaufort in the north, east, and south.

Seas will be calm to slight in the west but slight and at times moderate along the other coasts. Temperatures will rise to 22C inland, in the north and east, 24C in the south and west, and 12C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday evening, conditions will start mostly clear before cloud builds again. Winds will remain from the north-east to the south-east at 3 to 4 Beaufort, reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort in wind-exposed coastal areas. Seas will stay slight and at times moderate in the north and east. Temperatures will fall to 9C inland, 14C on the coasts, and 5C in the highest peaks.

Friday will begin partly cloudy and at times mostly cloudy, with isolated showers expected. Cloud will thicken as the day progresses. Local showers and isolated thunderstorms are likely by the evening as Byron reaches the island.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy. Local showers and isolated storms are expected from midday onwards. Snow or sleet may fall on the highest peaks of Troodos, mainly in the evening. The same pattern is likely on Sunday, with widespread cloud, local showers, and isolated storms, while the highest slopes of Troodos may again see brief snow or sleet.

Temperatures will hold steady through Friday, staying slightly above average. A drop is expected on Saturday. Little change is forecast for Sunday, with temperatures returning close to the seasonal norm.