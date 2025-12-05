Where do you live?

Most of the time I live in Madrid, in my hub to create to be on my own and create the world I imagine. I have a colorful life surrounded with many people.

But I travel a lot so I come to Cyprus and every time I get inspired

What did you have for breakfast?

Today I eat Bread with sobrasada (spreadable paprika sausage) from Mallorca.

Describe your perfect day

My perfect day is being on the terrace gathered around friends or family. Ideally with food, sunny weather. We might have a great view, seeing Mediterranean, all day long! Just being in the moment and sharing all the beauty of togetherness.

Best book ever read?

Daughter of the East: An Autobiography by Benazir Bhutto, I think I was impacted with many aspects, her powerful being and vision in a region of conflict, how politics could affect a person’s private and personal life. The difficulty of being born in a conflict, fighting for rights, democracy, women’s empowerment. The worst thing was she was assassinated shortly after she published her autobiography.

Best childhood memory?

When I was a small kid, running in the fields of my grandparents, in Mesaouria, only with the nature, animals, sun and warmth. The warmest times of all

What is always in your fridge?

Butter. Because every Sunday it is a must to make pancakes.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I don’t have car, I take metro. So the disc of Rosalia is on the track

What’s your spirit animal?

Maybe deer. I find them elegant, beautiful, free, wild but very familiar.

What are you most proud of?

Of my human values. Being able to respect, not having prejudices, capability of hugging and connecting with the other. Finding the similarity and connection rather than seeing the difference. Not having boundaries to connect from anyone in any place in the world.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

A scene where Marisa Paredes sings the song Piensa en mi (The singer Luz Casal) in the movie Tacones Lejanos by Pedro Almodóvar. I love the scenery, the colours, the emotion. The presence of Marisa in front of the camera, it is acting a bit real, a mix of feelings. The bright red background, blond hair, the earrings, a bold goddess telling many things with the song, the rhythm, the emotions, the beauty of seen and unseen.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would not choose anyone in particular. I choose me because it will be much more interesting and fun to connect with all the characters that I would meet that evening!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go back in time and pass through all the decades. I love to see what happened in the past, human relations, dynamics. I would love to live all those, how the tendencies and human behaviour is impacted over time. I would be in the 80s going to discotheques with those big shoulders, in 70s living the flower power, in 60s reshaping fashion and playing with all those materials and going back to every decade to see and observe. Because I believe everything makes sense when you see everything with a broader vision.

What is your greatest fear?

Loneliness. But I love to be on my own.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Look what you will be doing in life! You will not believe all those beautiful things that will happen to you. Just keep going and do exactly the same!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

Messy eating, poor table habits

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Sip a glass of wine sitting on my coach, ideally

Ilkan Koral is the creative force behind fashion brand ILKAN.KO, representing a fresh perspective, merging modern style with cultural heritage. His work has exhibited on catwalks across Europe, and most recently at Milan Fashion Week, as well as at the Crafting Continuity exhibition in Nicosia. Follow him on Instagram: ilkan.ko and at ilkanko.com