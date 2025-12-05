Armenian Patriarch and spiritual leader of the Armenian community of Cyprus Aram I will arrive in Cyprus on Friday to mark his 30th election anniversary, the Armenian Bishopric of Cyprus said on Friday.

On Monday he will meet Archbishop Georgios and President Nikos Christodoulides.

During his visit, the Patriarch will visit the newly established Armenian embassy, as well as the Armenian parishes of Limassol and Larnaca and the Narek Armenian school in Nicosia.

In addition, he has scheduled meetings with representatives of the Armenian clergy and organised groups of the Armenian community, as well as its clerical leaders.

His 30th anniversary will be celebrated at a dinner event on Saturday and by the choir with a divine liturgy at the Armenian Cathedral on Sunday.

After the end of the liturgy, the people and clergy will receive his blessing at the Archbishopric.