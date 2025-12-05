Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has introduced its new Virtual Card, launched under the central message ‘The card that lives in your phone’, bringing the online shopping experience directly into everyday life.

The product combines flexibility, security, and instant access to the digital world, offering customers a smart way to make online payments, subscriptions, and purchases with full control.

With a focus on a fully digital experience, the Virtual Card is made for the online world, as it is not issued in physical (plastic) form. Its details are instantly available via the BoC app, while customers can add it to their digital wallet (Apple Wallet, Google Wallet) and start shopping online immediately, meaning there is no waiting required.

Moreover, it serves as a dedicated tool for online transactions, suitable for purchases from e-shops, ranging from clothes and gadgets to home goods, as well as subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, gaming, and other services.

Linked to its own account, customers transfer money only when they want to make an online purchase.

In addition, the Virtual Card offers total control and zero cost, as it is fully managed through the app, allowing users to view their balance and transactions in real time.

There is no annual fee, making it an economical and practical choice for everyone, while customers also earn points with every transaction through the Antamivi Rewards programme at all participating merchants.

What is more, issuance is instant, with no need to visit a branch, since the Virtual Card is available exclusively through the BoC app, easily and quickly.

Katerina Oikonomidou, Head of Card Services at Bank of Cyprus, said that “The new Virtual Card offers our customers flexibility, security, and instant access to digital transactions, reaffirming our commitment to innovative solutions that meet modern needs.”