The deputy welfare ministry is required to find housing solutions for approximately 250 people across Cyprus each year, according to deputy ministry officer, Phaedra Exadactylou.

The comment follows public concern after a reportedly unhoused woman was found dead earlier this week on a coastal avenue in Paphos, a case that remains under police investigation.

Exadactylou stated that the situation of homelessness in Cyprus, compared with that of other European countries, is considered overall “very satisfactory”.

Welfare services have previously assisted 225 people with housing needs in 2024, 380 in 2023 and 206 in 2022.

The deputy ministry is tasked with finding temporary accommodation, financial assistance and support to individuals or families who encounter housing problems.

Financial support is provided under Article 11 of the minimum guaranteed income bill.

Eurostat data show that Cyprus recorded one of the lowest levels of severe material and social deprivation in the EU in 2025 at 2.5 per cent, the fifth-lowest among member states, compared with an EU average of 6.4 per cent.