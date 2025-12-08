The multinational “Perseas-2025” military exercise has concluded successfully, bringing together forces from Cyprus, Greece, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Conducted between November 30 and December 5, the drill involved National Guard personnel alongside units from participating states, operating across firing ranges in Cyprus.

The ministry said exercise centred on enhancing readiness in special operations and improving cooperation between the different armed forces.

Cyprus provided units from its green beret branch, navy and air force commands, the search and rescue team, as well as its anti-terrorist squad.

Special forces from the Hellenic Armed Forces, the Jordanian Armed Forces and the Royal Saudi Navy also participated.

The ministry stated that the primary objectives were to strengthen operational coordination and elevate agency collaboration between the involved states.

It also described Perseas-2025 as particularly valuable for reinforcing partnerships with regional partners committed to security cooperation.