Services production in the euro area and the European Union remained largely stable in September 2025 compared with August, according to estimated figures from Eurostat.

In August 2025, services production had recorded a slight decline of 0.1 per cent in the euro area and 0.3 per cent across the EU, showing that September’s stability reversed a small downward trend.

Compared with September 2024, services production grew by 2.7 per cent in the euro area and by 2.8 per cent across the EU, signalling solid annual expansion in the sector.

In the euro area, transportation and storage services increased by 0.3 per cent in September compared with August, while accommodation and food services rose by 0.6 per cent.

Information and communication services edged up by 0.1 per cent, and real estate activities grew by 0.7 per cent.

Professional, scientific and technical activities declined slightly by 0.2 per cent, while administrative and support services remained stable, showing a mixed monthly performance across service industries.

Across the EU, transportation and storage fell by 0.3 per cent, accommodation and food services rose by 0.6 per cent, and information and communication grew by 0.3 per cent.

Real estate activities increased by 0.6 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities dropped by 0.1 per cent, and administrative and support services rose by 0.1 per cent, illustrating modest shifts across member states.

Among individual member states, the highest monthly increases in services production were seen in Luxembourg at 9.1 per cent, Slovakia at 2.7 per cent and Slovenia at 2.6 per cent.

The largest monthly decreases were observed in Denmark at 3.1 per cent, Greece at 1.2 per cent, and both Czechia and Sweden at 0.3 per cent.

On an annual basis, euro area services production expanded by 2.5 per cent in transportation and storage, 1.5 per cent in accommodation and food services, and 5.7 per cent in information and communication.

Real estate activities grew by 2.8 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities rose by 2.4 per cent, and administrative and support services increased by 1.3 per cent, showing broad-based growth across service sectors.

Across the EU, transportation and storage services rose by 2.8 per cent, accommodation and food services increased by 1.5 per cent, and information and communication services grew by 5.2 per cent.

Real estate activities climbed by 3.1 per cent, professional, scientific and technical activities rose by 2.5 per cent, and administrative and support services expanded by 1.3 per cent, reflecting consistent annual growth across multiple sectors.

Among member states, the highest annual gains in services production were recorded in Greece at 18.9 per cent, Lithuania at 12.1 per cent, and Estonia at 8.4 per cent.

The largest annual declines were seen in Malta at 3.3 per cent, Luxembourg at 0.7 per cent, and Hungary at 0.5 per cent, highlighting regional differences in service sector performance.