When you decide to rehab and pull yourself out of that miserable state where everything feels frustrating, one question plays in your mind on repeat: Can this addiction really be cured? The honest answer is, ‘It might, if you stay consistent and compliant with your rehab program.’ Rehab does help lots of people get back to their normal lives, but the extent of recovery is different for everyone.

However, if you have a strong will to change and stay committed to your ongoing care, you can certainly live a normal life just like everyone else. Ready to go down the path of recovery? Get in touch with Rehab Seekers, who can connect you with the most suitable professional services that specialize in your case in your area.

Addiction is not beyond control

Today, science doesn’t see addiction as a moral failing, but rather as a chronic brain condition that disrupts behavior, decision-making, and a person’s ability to function at their best level in that moment, the same way you would with diabetes or heart problems. Addiction affects almost all aspects of your life, including physical health, mental health, even social relationships and work. In short, it impacts the person as a whole.

But you should know that you can gain control of your life again with the right treatment. Usually, rehab treatments mix medical care, mental therapy, and social support to help you recover.

Research findings about rehab success

We can’t gauge the success of Rehab for anyone because it is different for every person. For some people, treatment provides abstinence for good, but for some, it doesn’t work as well. Approximately 40-60% of people in the recovery phase relapse at some point in time, but it doesn’t mean failure. Addiction is a treatable brain disease, and if you relapse, it simply means that your treatment needs some changes or stronger support. With proper treatment and ongoing care most people do attain long term recovery and live stable lives for many years.

What rehab can and cannot do

Rehab can deliver a safe detox that is medically supervised and helps lessen risks to your health in the long term. It also helps you cope with cravings and withdrawal symptoms through therapies and medication, especially if you’re recovering from opioid or alcohol use.

Furthermore, rehab treatments provide continuous counseling to patients as well as their families to keep up the mental support via peer groups and ongoing care. All these efforts help you sustain long term sobriety so you can regain your social functioning.

What Rehab cannot do is offer a bulletproof guarantee that you’ll never relapse. Relapse is completely possible because addiction is chronic, especially if you don’t act on your aftercare plan seriously. Rehab is also a panacea, not a complete fix.

If you only take a program for a couple weeks, it won’t deliver you the results you want. Also, addiction is frequently accompanied by mental health issues, trauma, or social/economic factors, if your rehab plan only focuses on substance use, it will not suffice.

Can addiction ever be cured?

As we mentioned earlier, addiction may be controlled and cured to some extent, but if you’re looking for a guaranteed answer of Yes or No, it’s not possible. Just like any other chronic illness, Rehab doesn’t cure your condition once and for all. What it does is provide tools and support to help you cope with your condition and gain as much control of your life as possible.

There are many cases where people stabilize over time and rebuild their lives to live substance free for their whole lives. In such cases, we can call that long term remission as ‘being cured.’ But others may need continued vigilance, support systems, and maybe further treatment down the line.

Factors that support long term recovery

There are several factors that affect positive recovery. Combined treatment of substance use and co-occurring mental or physical health conditions usually provides better results. Rehab programs that consist of rather long and ongoing treatments are more successful as compared to shorter treatments.

Post treatment care and ongoing support through therapies, peer groups, care plans, and networks can work wonders for your recovery. A safe and supportive environment, as well as housing and a sense of purpose, is very important to maintain recovery.

What to expect

Rehab is a beginning, not the end. However, you must know that recovery is not a smooth sailing process. There are many slips, setbacks, and rough patches that you need to overcome with persistence and commitment to getting better. With the right help, you can eventually go back to a stable and fulfilling life. All you need to do is stay hopeful, realistic, and open to help wherever needed.

