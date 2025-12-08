Mirabaud Group has renewed its partnership with Paris’s Centre Pompidou for another three years, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to contemporary art as the museum prepares for an extensive renovation. The renewed agreement, announced in June, ensures continued support for one major exhibition each year through 2027. During the closure of the Centre Pompidou’s main building, exhibitions will take place at partner venues across Paris, including the Louvre and the Grand Palais.

The collaboration, which began in 2022, has become one of Mirabaud Group’s most prominent cultural commitments. The first exhibition under the renewed agreement highlighted German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans, the only photographer to have received the Turner Prize. His large-scale installation occupied 6,000 square meters of the Centre Pompidou’s former Public Information Library and was the museum’s final major presentation before renovation work begins.

Lionel Aeschlimann, senior managing partner of Mirabaud Group, described the exhibition as more than a retrospective, calling it a manifesto that reflects both Tillmans’s creative influence and the Group’s engagement with contemporary artistic expression. He said Mirabaud Group is delighted to support an artist whose work has long been represented in its collection and who embodies a spirit of experimentation and openness that aligns with the firm’s values.

Supporting art during transition

The timing of the renewal is significant. Many corporate sponsors hesitate to commit funding during periods of institutional disruption, yet Mirabaud Group has chosen to continue its support as the Centre Pompidou enters a complex transition period. The decision reflects the Group’s confidence that exhibitions presented across Paris, and in some cases at regional institutions, can sustain and even increase the museum’s reach despite the temporary closure of its iconic Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers building.

Stéphane Jaouen, director of Mirabaud Wealth Management in France, said the partnership carries both symbolic and practical meaning. He noted that supporting the Centre Pompidou’s final exhibition before renovation demonstrates the Group’s belief in the importance of maintaining cultural continuity. He added that Wolfgang Tillmans’s work captures qualities that resonate strongly with Mirabaud, including curiosity, independence of thought, and an openness to the world.

Tillmans’s exhibition explored themes that bridge analog and digital eras. His camera-less images celebrate photosensitive materials that have become increasingly rare, while other works reflect what Aeschlimann has described as the sometimes beautiful and sometimes unsettling fragility of the physical world. The artist draws on influences ranging from early astronomical observations to 1990s counterculture, resulting in a vision of contemporary humanism that extends beyond traditional boundaries of visual art.

Long-term cultural investment

Mirabaud Group’s involvement in the arts extends far beyond Paris. The family-owned firm has supported cultural institutions for decades and expanded its activities in recent years. It is a founding member of Geneva’s Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MAMCO), and the Group is also maintaining its support during that institution’s own renovation period, reinforcing a consistent approach to cultural engagement during transitional phases.

Mirabaud Group also partners with the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the Bechtler Foundation in Uster, Geneva’s Quartier des Bains and the Lux festival, and Spain’s Cerezales Foundation. In addition, the Group curates a private art collection, acquiring works directly from artists or through galleries and complementing its support for public exhibitions. This dual approach enables Mirabaud Group to participate in both primary and secondary cultural ecosystems while ensuring that contemporary art remains widely accessible.

Aeschlimann has said that contemporary art plays an essential societal role by encouraging people to re-evaluate their perceptions and question their assumptions. He noted that this idea is central to the Group’s commitment, as it promotes new perspectives and fosters cultural dialogue. He added that Mirabaud Group seeks to support exhibitions that will leave a lasting mark on art history and reach the widest possible audience.

Family ownership and cultural vision

Founded in Geneva in 1819, Mirabaud Group remains privately owned under a limited liability partnership structure. The managing partners are Camille Vial, Nicolas Mirabaud, and Lionel Aeschlimann. This governance model frees the Group from short-term reporting cycles and allows it to sustain long-term cultural commitments that reflect its heritage, values, and international outlook.

Mirabaud Group maintains an international presence across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, with activities that include private wealth management, institutional asset management, and fund distribution. France plays an important role within this global network. Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA, the Luxembourg-based entity that serves as the Group’s European platform, operates a Paris branch alongside offices in Spain and the United Kingdom. In June, Émilie Serrurier-Hoël was appointed chief executive of Mirabaud & Cie (Europe) SA, overseeing wealth management activities across all European locations.

Cultural sponsorship in Paris therefore carries both strategic and symbolic significance. It positions Mirabaud Group within one of Europe’s most prominent cultural capitals while reinforcing its reputation among clients who value heritage, continuity, and artistic engagement. At the same time, the Group’s executives emphasise that the decision goes beyond visibility. Supporting the Centre Pompidou during renovation reflects the patience and resilience that define Mirabaud Group’s institutional identity.

Whether such patronage produces direct business outcomes is difficult to measure. What is clear is that Mirabaud Group’s continued support during a period of uncertainty underscores its conviction that culture thrives on continuity and trust. By standing with the Centre Pompidou as it enters a new chapter, the 206-year-old institution demonstrates that artistic engagement remains central to its mission and enduring identity.