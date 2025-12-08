Did you know that Suzy the Fox lives in Athalassa’s Park? She is not an ordinary fox, but the protagonist of Suzy’s Christmas Journey: A world of Carols – a charming narration and music event presented by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and its collaborators.

Travelling to Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol this month, Suzy will bring the sounds of nature, festive traditions and Christmas songs from around the world. On Wednesday, the orchestra and guests will present this family concert at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre as part of the Nicosia International Festival, then the following day it will travel to Larnaca’s Municipal Theatre G Lycourgos before finally being presented at the Rialto Theatre on December 12.

All concerts are afternoon shows starting at 6pm, except for a dual show in Nicosia at 4pm and 5.30pm.

Back to Suzy. She loves the sounds of nature: the chirping of birds, the rustling of leaves, the sound of rain and most of all, Christmas songs. She wonders how Christmas sounds in lands far away, in Spain, Argentina and China and sets off on a journey around the world, discovering festive traditions, songs and colours from different cultures.

Bringing her discoveries to life is the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the ΣymphoΠedia programme Children’s choir and maestro Kyriaki Kountouri, while Mara Constantinou narrates her adventures. The music and storytelling will be accompanied by projections of images and animations.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, this year the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation supports the Miracle Babies Association, which strives to make the world of premature infants a better place. Part of the ticket revenue will be donated to the Association, in the season’s spirit of giving.

Suzy’s Christmas Journey: A world of Carols

Family music concert and narration. By the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, the ΣymphoΠedia programme Children’s choir, maestro Kyriaki Kountouri, and narrator Mara Constantinou. December 10. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 4pm and 5.30pm. December 11. Municipal Theatre G. Lycourgos, Larnaca. December 12. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 6pm. €8-18. Tel: 22-797979. www.cyso.org.cy