The Cyprus Theatre Organisation’s Theatro Ena presents the award-winning comedy Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell this December and January, bringing one of the most beloved and timeless works of contemporary theatre. The play has moved thousands of audiences in the West End, on Broadway, and in its film adaptation and now it is about to be presented in front of Cyprus audiences, in Greek.

At the centre of the story is Shirley, a 42-year-old mother of two adult children, who feels that her true identity has been lost within the everyday grind and routine of life. She was once the lively, restless, rebellious Shirley Valentine — and now that forgotten side of her is struggling to resurface.

The opportunity arises when a feminist friend gifts her a trip to Greece. Shirley dares to seize this chance, and through this bold step begins a journey of self-discovery, breaking free from the moulds that confined her and daring, at last, to truly live her life.

With humour, tenderness and remarkable insight, Russell created a heroine who is relatable, human and deeply recognisable. Shirley Valentine was honoured with the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy (1988) and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Play.

The play premieres on December 12 in Nicosia and until February 1, it will be staged every Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm and every Sunday at 7pm.

Shirley Valentine

Theatre Ena presents Willy Russell’s award-winning comedy. December 12-February 1. Theatre Ena, THOC, Nicosia. Fridays and Saturdays: 8.30pm. Sundays: 7pm. In Greek. €10-15. Tel: 22-348203