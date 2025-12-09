This Wednesday, the Rialto Theatre welcomes to its stage two leading figures of the Greek music scene: distinguished vocalist Dimitris Basis and internationally acclaimed classical guitarist Panayiotis Margaris, in a unique musical encounter.

A rare collaboration will unfold at the Limassol theatre as the two artists present timeless gems by renowned Greek composers, through a programme that blends the powerful, expressive vocals of Basis with the masterful guitar artistry of Margaris.

The evening will also feature Basis’ much-loved hits, songs that have earned him major collaborations and countless performances in theatres and concert halls around the world, performed in new, exclusive arrangements created by Margaris. The programme is further enriched with selected solo guitar pieces from the acclaimed guitarist’s extensive discography.

For the first time on stage together, these two exceptional artists unite their sensitivity, technique and musical depth, crafting an atmosphere that promises to be unforgettable. Get ready for a rare artistic meeting on the stage of the Rialto Theatre.

Dimitris Basis and Panagiotis Margaris

Concert with distinguished vocalist Dimitris Basis and acclaimed classical guitarist Panagiotis Margaris. December 10. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €25. Tel: 7777-7745. www.rialto.com.cy