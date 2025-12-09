George Penintaex has been sworn in as Dipa’s newest MP to the house, filling the vacant seat left after Marinos Mousiouttas resigned to take over as labour minister.

Penintaex, the party’s first runner-up in the Nicosia district during the last parliamentary elections, formally took office at a ceremony on Tuesday.

His initiation was overseen by Nicosia assistant district officer, Andreas Hadjipakkos, and Dipa leader Marios Garoyian.

Speaking after his swearing-in, Penintaex pledged to work tirelessly for the public during the remainder of his term.

He added that his ambition remained to offer “the best possible service to the Cypriot people”, and would focus on tackling crises facing public education, health and employment.

Penintaex is renowned for his philanthropic venture as chairman of the “Ena Oneiro, Mia Efxi” foundation, supporting children afflicted with cancer.

Prior to his current role in politics, his journalistic career saw him serve at the Cyprus Mail, as well as director of the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).