Fraudsters posing as police officers are targeting citizens to steal personal information and empty bank accounts, authorities warned on Tuesday.

Scammers are contacting people by phone and video call, wearing fake uniforms and displaying counterfeit police IDs. Claiming to be conducting official checks, they ask for passports, ID cards, residence permits and bank card details.

Police stressed they never request such information in this manner and urged the public not to respond or share any personal data.

Anyone who has already shared banking information is urged to immediately contact their bank to prevent potential financial loss.