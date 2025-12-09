President Nikos Christodoulides vehemently denied on Tuesday claims that the government’s recent reshuffle is a shift towards the far right.

Responding to opposition claims that the reshuffle signals a political turn towards conservative factions, Christodoulides dismissed concerns, saying “neither he nor the public anticipated positive commentary from his rivals”.

On Friday he announced a reshuffle, which saw four ministers in the cabinet replaced. It was the second since he was elected and the first in almost two years.

Christodoulides reiterated that the administration operates on a clear foundation of social liberalism, arguing that responsible fiscal policy has enabled social progress.

These include expanded investment in education, healthcare and housing.

Asked specifically whether the appointment of individuals in the reshuffle aligns with social liberalism, Christodoulides insisted that both the choice of personnel and the government’s decisions across all departments gives credence to this framework.

He further rejected criticism that has characterised his administration as one lacking in any clear political vision, saying the government has a “defined philosophy” and “operates consistently within it”.

Turning to preparations for Cyprus assuming the EU council presidency, Christodoulides insisted the newly appointed ministers will be fully briefed to handle the mandate despite the limited time before the handover.