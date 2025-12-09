A pioneering early literacy initiative aimed at newborns to three-year-olds, has been launched by the University of Cyprus, it announced on Tuesday, positioning the institution at the forefront of childhood development.

The programme, Readers from the Cradle, introduces infants to books, language and storytelling from their earliest formative months.

The project draws on scientific evidence that early exposure supports linguistic, cognitive and emotional growth.

The initiative is led by the early childhood department of the university’s library.

Its approach is based on interactive learning, employing theatrical narration and structured literacy games to introduce infants to sounds, images and simple narratives.

Research from neurolinguistics and cognitive psychology indicates that early reading experiences strengthen language acquisition, memory and attention, while also supporting emotional development.

The emphasis on shared reading aims to reinforce emotional bonding and establish positive attitudes towards books and storytelling from the earliest stages of life.

During each session, parents played a central role in the programme, as they received guidance on reading and repetitive storytelling designed to extend the benefits of the programme back into the home.

The inaugural event took place on November 29.

Participants engaged in a theatrical storytelling session led by nursery teacher Katerina Theodorou, alongside scientific coordinator Nasia Charalambous.

Infants were introduced to the story through multisensory exposure via sound, movement and visual cues, while parents observed techniques they could later apply at home.

Parents were given printed material outlining the many practical ways to build reading habits and support their child’s language development within the family environment.