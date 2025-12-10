The postal services published their latest statistical bulletin on Wednesday regarding consumer preferences covering the last decade.

Published by the communications commissioner’s office, the data analyses the transformation of the postal services market from 2015-2025.

According to the report, the postal service’s turnover has fallen markedly over the past decade, dropping from €22.3 million in 2015 to €18.1 million in 2024.

Traditional postal services continue to contract, while express services expand in response to digital commerce.

The 23 per cent decline reflects the shifting transition from traditional letter post to the adoption of e-commerce and communication online.

The bulletin also points to a significant rise in international courier activity.

Incoming items per capita increased sharply from 2.62 in 2023 to 4.31 in 2024, demonstrating the growing demand of e-commerce services.

The report alludes to consumers favouring online shopping and the convenience of international courier providers.

Despite the overall expansion of e-commerce, the data also recorded a substantial reduction in incoming shows a drop in small parcels under 2kg.

Such parcels account for around 90 per cent of all postal traffic.

Their number fell from 2.2 million in 2023 to 1.9 million in 2024, suggesting that despite an increase in sheer volume, the public are continuing to route their items through alternative channels rather than the traditional postal network