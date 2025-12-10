The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will hold host its annual business leader awards at the Royal Hall in Nicosia on Thursday, December 11, to recognise and reward Cypriot business excellence and the achievements of top entrepreneurs.

The event, presented by General Insurance, will be “attended by the cream of the business world in Cyprus”, the chamber said in a statement.

“The Keve Business Leader Awards represent a milestone in the business calendar, as for 12 consecutive years they have honoured entrepreneurs whose work and overall contribution have driven the progress of entrepreneurship, the economy, and the country itself,” the statement added.

Awards will be presented to business people and professionals who have shown leadership in a number of categories.

These include agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries; industry and manufacturing; trade; tourism, catering, and entertainment; shipping; services; real estate, construction and land development; corporate sustainability and responsibility (ESG–CSR); as well as finance and professional services.

“Additionally, a special honourary award for work and overall contribution to entrepreneurship will be bestowed upon a leader whose actions stand out as a shining example for current and future generations,” the statement concluded.