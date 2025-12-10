Cyprus recorded a further widening of its trade deficit in October, as both imports and exports retreated compared with last year, according to new figures released on Wednesday by the Statistical Service (Cystat).

Total imports of goods in October 2025 reached €1.15 billion, down from €1.26 billion a year earlier, marking a decrease of 8.9 per cent.

Imports from EU member states stood at €654.8m, almost unchanged from October 2024, while imports from third countries fell to €498.5m from €613.3m.

The month also included €106.5m linked to the transfer of economic ownership of vessels, compared with €82.5m in the same month last year.

Exports also declined. Total exports amounted to €388.9m in October 2025, compared with €446.8m in October 2024, a fall of 13 per cent.

Shipments to EU member states reached €108.6m, while exports to third countries totalled €280.3m. Transfers of vessel ownership stood at €46.1m, slightly below last year’s €52.9m.

Across the January–October period, however, overall trade flows increased. Total imports reached €11.27bn, up 12.3 per cent from €10.03bn in the same period of 2024.

Total exports for the period were €4.62bn, an annual rise of 4.3 per cent. With imports consistently outpacing exports, the trade deficit for the first ten months widened to €6.65bn, compared with €5.61bn a year earlier.

The release also includes finalised figures for September. Imports that month amounted to €1.21bn, up from €986.3m in September 2024, representing an increase of 22.8 per cent.

Exports of domestically produced goods, including stores and provisions for ships and aircraft, rose to €300.2m from €207.3m a year earlier.

Industrial exports reached €291.9m, compared with €199.3m in 2024, while agricultural exports edged up to €7.1m. Exports of foreign goods totalled €197.6m, up from €146.8m last year.

For January–September, the main categories of domestically produced exports, excluding stores and provisions, remained broadly unchanged in composition.

Mineral fuels and oils led with €1.85bn, followed by halloumi cheese at €288.3m and pharmaceutical products at €259.5m. The statistical service notes that mineral fuels largely represent products initially imported, processed and subsequently re-exported.

Cystat added that data for July, August and September have been revised, while figures for October remain provisional.