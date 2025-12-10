Praised for its versatility as well as virtuosity and its vigorous freshness and vitality, Trio Zimbalist has rapidly established itself as one of the most distinguished chamber ensembles of its generation. Formed by three exceptional alumni of the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia – violinist Josef Špaček, cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin, and pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu – the trio has played at major concert halls across Europe and the United States, and this week it appears in the Cyprus capital for the very first time.

Presented by the Pharos Arts Foundation, the three musicians will take the stage at The Shoe Factory in Nicosia this Friday evening at 8pm, presenting a fascinating programme. Featured in the repertoire are compositions such as Brahms’ intense, symphonic-like, yet reflective Piano Trio No.2 in C major, Haydn’s Piano Trio No.39 in G major – inspired by the fiery gypsy and Hungarian folk music the composer came across while working at Eszterháza, and Weinberg’s heart-rendering Piano Trio in A minor, which was written at the peak of WWII.

The trio’s performances present pieces that span Romantic masterworks to today’s most lauded composers. All celebrated musicians, the members of Trio Zimbalist selected the ensemble’s name inspired by the famed violin virtuoso Efrem Zimbalist, a towering presence at the Curtis Institute of Music where they studied.

Zimbalist served there as faculty and director for 40 years. Through its commitment to artistic excellence, the Trio carries on Zimbalist’s storied legacy and draws upon the lineage of previous world-class ensembles formed at Curtis.

Trio Zimbalist

Cyprus debut concert with violinist Josef Špaček, cellist Timotheos Gavriilidis-Petrin, and pianist George Xiaoyuan Fu. December 12. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €25. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org