Biotechnology entrepreneur Dr Marianna Prokopi-Demetriades has been honoured with the 2025 Greek International Women Award (GIWA) for Excellence in Business & Entrepreneurship. The award recognises Greek women who demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovation and global impact across their professional fields, both in Greece and the wider Greek diaspora.

This year’s ceremony was held at the Hellenic Cosmos Cultural Centre in Athens, under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic. It also marked the launch of a strategic partnership between GIWA and the Women’s Entrepreneurship & Leadership Organisation, led by Sofia Kounenaki Efraimoglou, who now serves as GIWA’s Strategic Partner.

The Honouree of the evening, actress and GIWA Ambassador Mimi Denisi, was recognised for her longstanding dedication to women’s empowerment and the promotion of Greek excellence worldwide. With 154 nominees across 15 categories, the awards celebrated 17 distinguished Greek women from Greece and the global diaspora, recognising achievements in business, science, technology, innovation, culture, leadership and social impact.

Dr Prokopi-Demetriades was recognised for her pioneering contribution to biotechnology and her ability to translate scientific innovation into meaningful societal benefit. Her work spans advanced oncology therapeutics (Theramir Ltd), high-value medical biomaterials (Promed Bioscience Ltd), and dermaceutical solutions for sensitive and compromised skin (RSL / euSKIN®), a portfolio reflecting a clear vision for impactful, science-driven entrepreneurship.

The GIWA jury highlighted the strength of her entrepreneurial journey, her commitment to empowering women in science and business, her mentorship of young innovators and the clarity of purpose that reflects the leadership of a future-shaping entrepreneur, both within Greece and across the Hellenic diaspora.

The 2025 GIWA ceremony once again showcased the excellence of Greek women globally, women who continue to break barriers, elevate their communities and inspire future generations through their achievements, resilience and shared heritage across the Greek diaspora.