Christmas at Ayia Napa Marina is not just a stroll through a festive setup, but a complete, multi-layered experience designed to impress every member of the family, no matter their age! On weekends until December 28, plus Christmas Eve and Boxing Day (from 11am to 8pm), the Marina transforms into a vibrant Christmas Village, where magic meets the elegance of the Mediterranean landscape.

If you’re planning your visit, here is the ultimate family guide with the most unique experiences you absolutely must include in your schedule:

At Santa’s Grotto, our beloved Saint and his elf assistant welcome young visitors almost every Sunday in December (from 4-8pm) and on Christmas Eve (24/12) for small surprises and photos. The Elves’ Workshop offers creative activities on every operating day of the village. Children can enjoy face painting and imaginative hands-on workshops such as making greeting cards, while adults can have fun crafting Christmas wreaths (20/12) or decorative candles (28/12). It’s the perfect opportunity to create your own festive gifts! Watch magic shows on weekends at the Event Center. Don’t miss out on the children’s theater performances, such as Scrooge, A Christmas Story by Piccolo Theatre (24/12) or the Shadow Theater show Rudolph’s Magical Christmas (21/12), all taking place at the Event Center. On the weekend of December 13 and 14, the experience peaks with Starlit Cinema inside the Event Center, featuring screenings of classic Christmas movies (Home Alone 2, Last Christmas, A Christmas Carol, etc.). The main stage hosts a full programme. Every weekend you’ll see impressive dance shows from various dance schools. Enjoy live music with Athina Lianou (20/12), Eleni Mavroudi and her band performing light Greek and Christmas Pop (21/12), Mikroi Rembetes (21/12), Maria Vardaki and her band (24/12), Gregoria Nikola (27/12), as well as a Christmas Jazz concert with Nefeli Antoniou and Michalis Metaxas (28/12), creating the ideal festive atmosphere. The Musical Storyteller presents fun Christmas Games with musical narration at the Event Plaza (7/12 & 21/12). The inflatable castle at the Event Plaza will undoubtedly be the main attraction for young visitors. Get ready for lots of bouncing fun! You can enjoy food and drinks at the Event Plaza market throughout the day. And don’t forget: almost every corner of Ayia Napa Marina hosts a Christmas market where you can find gifts, ornaments, and anything else you might want!

Ayia Napa Marina has designed a complete programme that ensures every outing becomes an unforgettable festive moment. Check the full event schedule and exact times on the Marina’s social media channels or here, and secure your own holiday experiences!