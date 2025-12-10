Deep in the festive spirit, the Limassol Municipal Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for one of its most impressive performances of the year. The LiMSO Christmas Gala 2025 will bring together orchestra musicians, conductor Francis Guy and award-winning young pianist Anna Avramidou.

Preparations are underway for December 22’s concert at the Pattihio Municipal Theatre in Limassol, which will bring to life Tchaikovsky’s compositions and winter magic melodies.

“This is a musical journey that unites generations, stirs emotions, and places Limassol at the very heart of the festive season,” organisers say. For its 4th Annual Christmas Gala Concert, the musicians are preparing an evening that blends romance, virtuosity and festive brilliance highlighting pianist Avramidou, winner of the 2025 Cooper International Piano Competition.

In the competition, Avramidou won for her performance of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with The Cleveland Orchestra. Now, she returns to Limassol two years after her triumphant appearance with LiMSO to perform this very piece and once again enchant audiences with her passion, technical mastery and artistic depth.

Alongside the concerto, the programme features festive symphonic pages by Tchaikovsky – highlights from Eugene Onegin and The Nutcracker – as well as other seasonal orchestral treasures that fill the stage with melody, emotion and winter magic.

With the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s music, the energy of LiMSO, and the artistry of a rising international soloist, this year’s Gala promises an unforgettable experience, illuminating the Pattihio Theatre with light, joy and the true spirit of Christmas.

LiMSO Christmas Gala 2025: Tchaikovsky & Winter Magic

Concert by the Limassol Municipal Symphony Orchestra, pianist Anna Avramidou and conductor Francis Guy. December 22. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.pattihio.com.cy/class/limso-christmas-gala-concert