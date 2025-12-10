A poetry and music night is coming up on Thursday, organised by KENO Publications. Ten poets from across and the divide will meet at Nicosia’s Mikri Arktos to share their poems, to the accompaniment of piano, violin, guitar and song.

Reciting and sharing their works on the evening are the poets Alexandros Chronides, Neṣe Yaṣın, Olga Rouvim, Hüseyin Bahca, Maria Kouvarou, Halil Karapaṣaoğlu, Marina Saveriadou, Michael-Angelos Englezos, Tuğçe Tekhanlı and Murat Yildiz.

The musicians set to perform are Klaudia Sowizral, Hasan Rahvancıoğlu and Michaleangelo Pontikis while Katerina Paraschou will also sing on the evening.

“Our poetry reading event will be dedicated to Víctor Jara, Chilean musician, poet, and human rights activist, as well as Farzad Kamangar, Iranian-Kurdish teacher, poet, and human rights activist – both wrongfully condemned and murdered by totalitarian regimes,” say organisers.

December will host more events by KENO Publications including another Reading Spiral, a monthly booklover’s gathering. On December 16, logophiles will gather at YALLA Collective Space & Café to discuss Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary and share their interpretations.

A Larnaca event is approaching as well – the Openest Mic on December 17. This Open Mic Night travels to Verochino Spazio Aperto and welcomes performances of poems, prose, stories, songs and more. This event’s theme is A Season in Hell, paying tribute to poet Arthur Rimbaud who, during his extensive travels, lived for a season in Oroklini where Verochino is located.

Stanzas and Strings

Poetry and music night by ten locals. December 11. Mikri Arktos, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free

The Reading Spiral

Discussion on Gustave Flaubert’s Madame Bovary. December 16. YALLA Collective Space & Café, Nicosia. 6.30pm. Free

The Openest Mic

Open mic night. Theme: A Season in Hell – tribute to poet Arthur Rimbaud. December 17. Verochino Spazio Aperto, Oroklini. 7.30pm. Free