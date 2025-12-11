The 22nd Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Green Dot (Cyprus) Public Co Ltd was held on December 9, 2025, at the CCCI offices in Nicosia.

During the General Meeting, the Shareholders approved the Audited Financial Statements for the year 2024, elected the new Members of the Board of Directors (BoD), set the remuneration of the BoD Members and approved the reappointment of the auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited.

The new composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Vassilis Petrides (President) Othonas Theodoulou (Vice President) Elikos Charalambous Michalis Panagides Mikellis Christou Michalis Vasiliou Marios Constantinou Christos Photiades Andreas Theocharides

It was also announced to shareholders that the company will construct a new, privately owned sorting unit on a 20,000-sq.m. plot of land in Tseri’s heavy-industry zone (visualisation below). Specifically, the Building Permit was issued on November 11, 2025, and construction of the unit is expected to begin within the first quarter of 2026, and be completed and operational within 2027.

After the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, a meeting of the new Board of Directors was convened, during which the Board was constituted into a body. Vassilis Petrides was re-elected as Chairman unopposed.