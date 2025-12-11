The first-ever ArtCargo Performing Arts Festival recently concluded successfully after two vibrant weeks in Limassol. As the Festival’s general partner and main sponsor, bbf: proudly supported this new cultural initiative, reinforcing its commitment to community life and its vision for a more creative and engaging city. Through this partnership, bbf: helped bring art into everyday public spaces and make creativity accessible to all.

Throughout the two-week programme, the festival infused the city with performances, workshops and artistic encounters across beaches, parks and public squares. This creative journey culminated in a breathtaking closing show at the historic KEAN Factory — a standout moment of the entire festival. The industrial backdrop amplified the performance’s impact, creating a symbolic link between Limassol’s heritage and its forward-looking future.

The site, long admired for its history, is also the future home of bbf:’s KEAN project — a landmark development designed to revive the area respectfully. Hosting the finale there perfectly reflected what the project represents: new life, new opportunities and a renewed sense of community.

As the general partner and main sponsor, bbf: is proud to have played a key role in the launch of ArtCargo’s inaugural edition. The Festival’s finale at the KEAN Factory embodies bbf:’s belief that cities become better places to live when people can share moments of inspiration, creativity and connection.

The success of this first edition lays a strong foundation for ArtCargo to grow, evolve and continue uniting people through the power of creativity.