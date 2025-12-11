Officers from the British bases police spent a week in London with the metropolitan police’s public order and football policing unit to strengthen crowd control tactics at Cypriot matches held on the bases, the force said on Thursday.

The visit comes as the island continues to struggle with incidents of hooliganism, and as thousands of Cypriot supporters prepare to travel to Britain for a major Champions League fixture between Pafos FC and world champions Chelsea next month.

The bases officers joined the metropolitan police football policing teams at Premier League and Champions League games to observe how the British officers manage large crowds.

They examined planning procedures, stadium security measures, and the use of technology to track the movements of supporters.

Acting superintendent Marcos Petrou said the experience will help his officers adapt proven methods to the smaller but often volatile football environment in Cyprus.

He explained that although Premier League operations involve far bigger crowds, the principles remain the same.

He said the visit showed how much preparation takes place before kick-off and how early planning can prevent disorder.

British bases officers at Stamford Bridge

The bases force currently oversees five clubs, including first division side Ethnikos Achnas, and is looking to strengthen its approach as Cyprus continues to face problems with violent fan behaviour.

Petrou said one of the most important outcomes was gaining a direct line to the metropolitan officers who police high-risk fixtures in London.

This connection means the bases force can now request guidance quickly when dealing with complex matches or rising tensions within Cypriot football.

The visit also had a clear link to a match that is drawing major interest in Cyprus. Pafos FC will face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in January in the Champions League, and a large number of Cypriot fans are expected to attend.

Although Pafos FC do not fall under the bases’ jurisdiction, Petrou said the upcoming fixture was discussed with the metropolitan’s football unit.

He confirmed that he helped establish contact between the Republic of Cyprus’ police and their counterparts in London so both sides can exchange intelligence before the match.

He said strong cooperation between the forces will support efforts to ensure Cypriot supporters can travel, attend the game, and return home safely.