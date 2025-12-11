President Nikos Christodoulides has proposed a tradeoff, where Cyprus would join Nato’s Partnership for Peace (PfP) programme in return for the resumption of Cyprus peace talks and Nicosia gradually lifting obstacles to closer ties between Ankara and the European Union.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, in an interview with Politico the president revealed he has discussed this proposal with Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte and with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

His proposal is intended to de-escalate tensions between Cyprus and Turkey.

“We can envision a step-by-step approach with steps by Turkey on Cyprus joining the PfP and in parallel positive steps on EU-Turkey relations, always in conjunction with the resumption of talks for a solution to the Cyprus problem within the agreed framework,” Christodoulides told Politico.

The president said Cyprus joining the transatlantic alliance is a “natural development” but something that has not happened because of “political circumstances.”

The PfP is a Nato programme designed to bring non-member states closer to the alliance. It is not Nato membership but a framework of close cooperation.

Nato members can veto a country’s bid to join the alliance. Turkey refuses to allow Cyprus in.

Christodoulides also referred to the military dimension of cooperation with the United States. He said there is close coordination to ensure the National Guard fully adapts to Nato standards.

The goal is for its weapons systems, structure and operations to meet Nato criteria. Thus, when the political conditions allow, Cyprus will be able to join PfP or even move toward full NATO membership without lengthy technical adjustments.

Regarding the EU’s Safe financial instrument, Christodoulides noted that it is Turkey “that has excluded itself” from Safe because it has not reached a security agreement with the EU.

“There are specific conditions that should be met for Safe participation, as in the EU accession process; it is not a la carte,” he added.

On the forthcoming Cyprus presidency of the Council of the EU, Christodoulides said he is ready to invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the informal Council meeting, which will be held in Cyprus on April 23-24.