Cyprus’ traditional wine, Commandaria, has been officially inscribed on the Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by the intergovernmental committee for the safeguarding of intangible cultural heritage, which is meeting in New Delhi from December 8 to 13.

Commandaria, produced in 14 Cypriot villages, is one of the oldest wines in the world. Its inclusion recognises its cultural and historical importance and highlights the long-standing traditions of local winemakers.

Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou described the listing as “an international recognition that goes beyond gastronomy,” saying it reflects centuries of dedication by the communities involved.

The nomination dossier was prepared by academics Dr Angela Nicolaou-Konnari and Dr Antigoni Poliniki of the Cypriot National Commission for Unesco, working with the agriculture department, village communities, winemakers, and cultural organisations.

Director of the Antiquities Department, Dr Marina Solomidou-Ieronimidou, said the recognition honours “a living cultural symbol of Cyprus” and underscores the value of traditions passed down through generations.

She added that Commandaria embodies local identity and collective memory, closely tied to the land, its people, and local rituals.

Dr Nicolaou-Konnari, representing the deputy ministry at the Unesco session, said the listing is expected to boost international visibility for Commandaria.

She added that it will encourage younger generations to continue traditional winemaking practices and strengthen community cooperation in safeguarding Cyprus’ living heritage.

The Unesco list covers traditions in fields such as dance, theatre, music, oral expression, knowledge about nature, and crafts.

Cyprus now has seven elements on the Representative List: Lefkaritika embroidery (2009), Chiatista folk songs (2011), the Mediterranean diet (2013), the art of dry-stone walling (2018), Byzantine chanting (2019), midwifery (2023), and now Commandaria (2025).

In addition, Cyprus’ Tocati international festival and traditional games were included in 2022 on the Unesco list of good practices for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage.

Cyprus is among 183 states party to the Unesco convention, which encourages countries to maintain national inventories and submit elements for inclusion on international lists, including multinational nominations that promote cooperation and highlight shared cultural traditions.