The European Commission has launched the next stage of infringement procedures against eight EU member states for failing to apply stronger rules on renewable energy.

Cyprus, Greece, France, Italy, Hungary, Malta, Poland and Portugal have each received formal notices demanding full compliance with EU law.

The move follows the commission’s decision to issue reasoned opinions after finding that the countries had not fully incorporated the amended renewable energy directive (EU) 2023/2413 into national law.

The directive was adopted in 2023. Member states were required to notify the commission of full transposition by May 21, 2025, with earlier deadlines for licensing-related provisions, which were due by July 1, 2024.

According to the commission, the updated rules are designed to speed up the expansion of renewable energy across all sectors of the economy. They extend beyond electricity generation and place new or reinforced targets on heating and cooling, buildings, transport and industry.

These rules also introduce horizontal measures, such as stronger guarantees of origin, support for system integration through electrification and renewable hydrogen, and safeguards for more sustainable bioenergy production.

The commission explains that proper application of the directive is essential to increase domestic clean-energy production.

It says this will help cut greenhouse gas emissions from the energy sector, which currently accounts for more than 75 per cent of total emissions in the EU. The rules also aim to strengthen energy security, reduce energy prices and improve the competitiveness of the EU economy.

In July 2025, 26 member states received warning letters for failing to fully transpose the directive. After reviewing the responses, the commission decided to escalate the procedure for eight countries. Greece, France, Italy, Cyprus and Portugal were found not to have notified any national measures. Hungary, Malta and Poland were judged to have provided insufficient or unclear information on how their national rules match each part of the directive.

The eight states now have two months to reply and take the necessary steps. If they do not comply, the commission may refer the cases to the Court of Justice of the European Union and request financial penalties.