The European Commission on Thursday issued a formal warning to Cyprus for failing to meet its obligations under the EU water framework directive.

The commission sent a reasoned opinion after finding that Cyprus does not carry out the required periodic review of water-use permits.

Brussels says full compliance with EU water-quality rules is essential to protect public health and the environment.

Under the directive, each member state must prepare programmes of measures for every river basin. These programmes aim to safeguard the condition of rivers, lakes, and other water bodies.

They must address pressures such as water extraction and diffuse pollution. The rules also require all measures, including water-use permits, to be reviewed regularly to check whether they remain effective and to update them when needed.

According to the commission, Cyprus has not included any such periodic evaluations in its national legislation. This omission is considered an incomplete transposition of EU law.

The commission had already sent a formal notice in November 2024. Cyprus acknowledged that its laws needed to be amended, but no changes have yet been adopted.

The commission has now moved to the next stage of infringement proceedings by issuing a reasoned opinion. Cyprus has two months to reply and correct the shortcomings identified.

If the government does not comply, the case may be referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union.