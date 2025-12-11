Lidl Cyprus has successfully completed the installation of Self Check-Out cash registers in all its stores, marking a new era in its customer-service experience. The investment, which exceeded €1 million, includes more than 100 Self Check-Out cash registers in its 22 stores island-wide, offering consumers a modern, alternative manner to complete their purchases.



The integration of the new Self Check-Out cash registers offers substantial benefits to Lidl Cyprus customers, enhancing their autonomy and modernising the shopping process.

Specifically, faster service is achieved thanks to the decongestion of traditional cash registers and the possibility of immediate completion of purchases. At the same time, customers gain greater convenience and autonomy by choosing the service method they desire. The improved shopping experience is achieved through more functional flows and less waiting time, especially during peak hours, while creating a more modern store environment, which meets today’s needs and consumer expectations.

The completion of the project is an important step in upgrading the overall customer experience and further strengthens Lidl Cyprus’ orientation towards innovative service solutions and digital transformation. The company remains committed to continuous innovation and investment in its customers’ shopping experience by offering solutions that meet modern needs and expectations.

