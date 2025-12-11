Lidl Cyprus continues its dynamic growth with a new, fully upgraded store at 51 Kyriakou Matsi Avenue in Agios Dometios, ready to welcome consumers from the wider Nicosia area with high-quality products, unbeatable prices, consistent availability and an upgraded customer experience.

With an investment cost of €11 million, the 22nd Lidl store in Cyprus has a total area of 2,284 sq.m. and a sales area of 1,564 sq.m.. The modern design, with spacious aisles, clear signage, 13 checkouts, including one exclusively for people with disabilities, and an additional eight self-checkouts, make the visit simple, direct and enjoyable. The store incorporates sustainable solutions in its infrastructure and operation, confirming Lidl Cyprus’ commitment to responsible development and an enhanced customer experience.

Freshness is at the heart of the store’s operation, with daily restocking across the entire product range, so that customers can always find high-quality products in full availability.

The new store is staffed by a strong team of 33 people, who take care of every stage of the customer’s visit, ensuring that every purchase is completed quickly and pleasantly. Confirming its long-term investment, not only in infrastructure, but also in human resources, Lidl Cyprus continues to create new jobs and strengthen its local socio-economic footprint.

With its dynamic presence in Agios Dometios, Lidl Cyprus confirms its promise of “Lidl. More to Value”, which translates into accessible quality and freshness, stable value for the household and a daily shopping experience that respects the consumer’s time and wallet. Each new store is an investment in the network and service, and at the same time a commitment by the company to reliability in every transaction.

