More than two thousand blood bags were donated by national guard personnel in 2025, the National Guard said on Thursday.

“Through this initiative, the National Guard highlights its contribution to society and cultivates the spirit of voluntary awareness,” the announcement said.

Between December 1 and 15, the National Guard actively participated in various community initiatives, including fundraisers, food and emergency supply collections, clean-up campaigns and tree planting activities.

Blood donations, organised in collaboration with the health ministry’s blood bank, took place inside the National Guard camps. Both permanent personnel and conscripts took part in these events.

In 2025, blood donations showed a remarkable increase, reaching a total of 2,289 blood bags, while at the same time, 388 new volunteers registered as bone marrow donors.

The National Guard, said that the figures reflected the “growing awareness and the high response of staff to the call for social contribution”.

These initiatives were organised within the framework of the United Nations’ international volunteer day with the support of the Cyprus Volunteerism Coordinative Council (PVCC).