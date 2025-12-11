More than 400 students from across Cyprus gathered at the University of Cyprus for the launch of this year’s JA Cyprus ‘Student Enterprise’ programme, held in collaboration with Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus.

The Kick Off Workshop, which took place beginning of December, marked the first major milestone in the companies’ long-standing partnership under the YouthEmpowered initiative.

Throughout the day, students who are taking part in the JA Company Program heard from senior Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus executives across sales, marketing, supply chain, human resources, partnerships and communications.

They were offered a first-hand introduction to how a large organisation operates, while also receiving practical advice on teamwork, creativity and the early steps of entrepreneurship.

This first encounter, organisers noted, often shapes the ideas that later grow into fully formed student companies.

Speaking at the event, Andreas Giortsios, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Manager at Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus, said the company “deeply believes in the talent and potential of our country’s youth”.

He added that through initiatives such as the Kick Off Workshop and the wider YouthEmpowered collaboration with JA Cyprus, the aim is to equip young people with the tools and momentum they need to “build a better future for themselves and society”.

With the successful launch of the workshop, both organisations have effectively set this year’s programme in motion, a months-long cycle of learning, experimentation and guided innovation.

The collaboration, which forms part of Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus’ broader strategy to support the next generation, gives students the space to develop business ideas, gain hands-on experience and cultivate the skills that will prepare them for the challenges ahead.