Pantos, cabaret shows, musical tributes, Christmas concerts and markets, ballets and festivals, this weekend has it all

Performances

It can’t be Christmas without a panto. Stage One Theatre in Emba, Paphos has prepared what has become a rarity this year, and from December 10 to 13 presents Old Mother Hubbard, a performance filled with songs, dances and jokes from local actors, professional singers and live musicians.

In Limassol, The Champions present a live two-hour tribute show to Queen on Thursday at Limassol’s Music Hall. With lead Italian opera vocalist Valerio Sgargi, the band is one of the most renowned Queen tribute performances today who turn the stage into a party.

An impressive and alternative cabaret show will enrich Nicosia’s nightlife scene on Friday as the Venus in Furs performance travels from Athens to Cyprus. Curated by DJ George Fakinos, the show is a sought-after performance in Greece and features thrilling performances by four distinguished artists who present body art, shibari bondage, neo-burlesque, and fire shows and aerial tricks. Open only for adults, this will be an artistic, sexy and striking cabaret event.

Also coming to Cyprus this weekend from even further away is the world-famous all-male show The Chippendales from Las Vegas. Bringing their European All Night Long tour to Cyprus, male dancers and performers will present a sexy show in front of Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos audiences. Paphos will have two performances on Friday at 6pm and at 9pm, then a Limassol show will follow at Pattihio Theatre on Saturday and finally one at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre on Sunday.

In Nicosia, André Rieu’s 2025 Christmas Concert: Merry Christmas arrives on the big screen of Pantheon Cinema on Saturday. At 5pm, the cinema will screen his live concert with the fabulous Johann Strauss Orchestra performing joyful carols and beautiful waltzes with special guests.

Another performance not to miss is the famous classical ballet The Nutcracker, coming to Limassol and performed by soloists of famous Russian and European theatres. Sunday evening at Pattihio Theatre will fill with toy soldiers, dancing snowflakes and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

Back in Nicosia, the festive spirit will spread throughout town with the Cyprus Christmas Parade on Sunday as dancers, musicians, marching bands, performers and classic cars take over the streets, ending at Eleftheria Square. The parade starts from Makarios Hospital at 10am and finishes at Eleftheria Square at 4pm. At DownTown Live, a night of disco, funk and retro classics will take place on Sunday as the Time Surfers Party Band sway the crowds along with the legendary disco DJ from Greece, DJ S.

Markets

Plenty of Christmas markets are, of course, happening this weekend as well. In Nicosia, two take the lead – the Official Nicosia Christmas Market at Eleftheria Square, where it will continue until January 4, and the 2nd Claytopia Ceramic Festival at the Multispace Municipal Centre of Nicosia which will feature a market with 35 local ceramic artists on Saturday along with live demonstrations by potters, clay documentaries and free workshops for children.

The Larnaca Christmas Market enters its first weekend (Friday-Sunday), filling Zouhouri Square with street food, local arts and crafts vendors, DJs and live music performances. It will be on every weekend of December.

The Chippendales

At the AGORA Larnaca Municipal Market, the Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Christmas Fair is on on Saturday from 11am to 7pm, showcasing antique items, collectables and treasures from the past. Oroklini will also have a pop-up market on Saturday at Restolake Restaurant as the Handmade and Homemade Market welcomes vendors and food sellers.

The Solea Valley Christmas Market will bring festive and art vibes to the rural Nicosia district with a crafty pop-up event, featuring handmade toys, natural and herbal cosmetics, ceramics and yummy sweets as well as children’s workshops and DJ sets.

Village events

Festive events will take place in Cyprus’ villages too. The annual Christmas in Vavla event this Saturday will feature live Christmas carols performed by villagers, a pop-up market with handmade creations, local products, warm wine and delicious food. Four workshops on Cypriot arts and crafts will also be held in different corners of the village.

Also on Saturday is the Christmas Fair Pyrgos, taking place at Ι Αvli tou Meze with a market, choir performances, raffle prizes and fundraising for the Malcolm Cat Protection Society. In Avgorou, the Christmas Festival at CyHerbia Botanical Park is on on Saturday and Sunday with games for old and young, craft workshops, storytelling and a marketplace, spreading the festive spirit all across the island.

Christmas in Vavla

Christmas carols, bazaar, creative workshops. December 13. Vavla village, Larnaca village. 12pm-7pm. Tel: 96-695951, 99-495431. [email protected]

Christmas Fair Pyrgos

Market, choir performances, raffles and fundraisers for the Malcolm Cat Protection Society. December 13. Ι Αvli tou Meze, Pyrgos, Limassol district. 10am-4pm

Christmas Festival at CyHerbia Botanical Park

Artisanal marketplace, craft workshops, games in the labyrinth, storytelling and more. December 13-14. CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth, Avgorou. 9am-5pm. €10-7. www.cyherbia.com/our-events/annual-events/christmas-festival

Old Mother Hubbard

Pantomime, written and directed by Doug Craig. December 9-13. Stage One Theatre, Emba, Paphos. 7.30pm. In English. Tickets: €15, €8 for children. Tel: 97-697962. [email protected]. http://www.stageonetheatre.net/

Queen Tribute

The Champions offer a live tribute to Queen. December 11. Music Hall, Limassol. Doors open at 7pm. Live show at 8pm. Tel: 96-002425. www.livemusiczone.fun

Venus in Furs: An Alternative Cabaret

Four performers bring a bold, new show to Cyprus. December 12. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 10pm. For 18+ only. In English. www.soldoutticketbox.com

The Chippendales – All Night Long

All-male show from Las Vegas premieres in Cyprus. December 12. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 6pm and 9pm. December 13. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. December 14. 8pm. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7.30pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Andre Rieu’s Christmas Concert

Broadcast of Andre Rieu’s famous Christmas concert with orchestra. December 13. Pantheon Cinema, Nicosia. 5pm

Cyprus Christmas Parade

Festive parade with dancers, musicians and classic cars. December 14. Start point: Makarios Hospital, Nicosia. End point: Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 10am-4pm. Free. www.facebook.com/cypruschristmasparade

Disco Night

Live music with party band Time Surfers and DJ S. December 14. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 7pm. Tel: 99-810011, 99-498642

The Nutcracker – Famous Classical Ballet

Soloists of famous Russian and European theatres present Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet score. December 14. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. 3pm and 6pm. Tickets from €15. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Larnaca Christmas Market

Market, street food, DJs, dance and music shows, face painting. December 12-14, 19-21, 26-28. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 5pm. www.facebook.com/LarnacaFestival

Claytopia Ceramic Festival

Festive ceramic festival with market, master shows, clay documentaries and free children’s activities. Organized by ceramic studio Tochka. December 13. Multispace Municipal Centre of Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Facebook event: Claytopia Ceramic Festival

Antiques, Vintage and Collectables Fair

Vintage market with second-hand treasures and collectables. December 13. AGORA Municipal Market, Larnaca. 11am-7pm

Handmade and Homemade Market

Festive market with local vendors. December 13. Restolake Restaurant, Oroklini. 10am-2pm

Solea Valley Christmas Market

Second-hand, seasonal and handmade items by local vendors, food stalls and workshops. December 14. The Mills, Solea valley, Nicosia district. 10.30am-5.30pm

