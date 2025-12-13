The roof of Berengaria is once again taking its final shape, marking a historic milestone for the site. Its complete replacement represents one of the most decisive and emotionally significant stages in the revival of this iconic building. Bearing the signature of bbf: and guided by absolute respect for the authenticity and historical identity of Berengaria, the legendary mountain retreat is beginning to take shape and come back to life.

The revival of Berengaria is expected to have a meaningful and far-reaching impact on both the community of Prodromos and the wider Troodos region. The reopening of a historic hotel of this scale will significantly boost visitor numbers, attracting guests from Cyprus and abroad in search of authentic mountain experiences. This increased activity will strengthen the local economy, supporting existing businesses and creating new employment opportunities.