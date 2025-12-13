Pension reform bills will be submitted in 2026 rather than the previously stated target of the end of 2025, Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas said on Saturday.

He said the delay is linked to the transition period following his appointment and the urgent need to resolve the minimum wage issue have pushed the timetable back.

Former labour minister Yiannis Panayiotou had told the House finance committee that consultations on pension reform were at a final stage.

He said the aim was to submit the bills before the end of 2025 so they could be passed before the current parliamentary term ended.

Mousiouttas said a new minister needs time to be fully briefed to achieve the best possible outcome.

He added that later this week, he will meet officials and the government actuary to receive a detailed briefing on pension reform.

He said no legislation can be submitted by the end of this year. He explained that internal briefings only begin on Monday and that the issue is complex.

He added that after internal preparation, consultations must follow with the labour advisory board and with all social partners, in line with the tripartite cooperation process.

Mousiouttas said that during 2026, the government expects to move into detailed discussions.

The new minister said resolving the minimum wage is his first task, and meetings with stakeholders are underway. He said the goal is to issue the minimum wage decree before the end of the year, with the greatest possible level of agreement.

He said he will meet trade unions Peo and Sek on Monday. Later in the week, he will meet Deok, the employers and industrialists federation (Oev), and the chamber of commerce and industry (Keve).

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, he was asked about a minimum wage estimate of €1,125 mentioned by the former minister during the handover ceremony, Mousiouttas said the views of his predecessor are respected.

However, he said it is too early to refer to a specific figure and asked for patience until he forms a complete picture.

The minister said improving processing times for social insurance benefits is also among his priorities.

Some, he added, are now issued automatically, while others are being modernised.

He said further work is needed to reduce waiting times.

With the support of the ministry’s director general, the aim is to speed up the examination and payment of all benefits.

He also spoke about labour shortages and the employment of foreign workers, which he again labelled as key priorities.

He said he will identify where gaps exist, which professions lack available Cypriot workers, and whether needs can be covered by EU citizens or, if necessary, third-country nationals.

He said an existing agreement on foreign labour is already in place and continues but he will examine the issue by profession and case.

No business, he said, benefits from being unable to operate due to staff shortages.

Moushiouttas said the ministry’s aim is for labour peace, respect for collective agreements, and improved quality of life where public finances allow.

He said this approach will be pursued in cooperation with employers, trade unions and organised groups.