Cyprus’ statistical service (Cystat) on Monday reported a decline in the number of building permits issued between January and August 2025, reflecting a slowdown in authorisations even as the overall value and scale of construction activity increased.

The statistical service said that 647 building permits were authorised in August 2025, covering projects with a total value of €252.8m and a combined area of 213.2 thousand square metres.

These permits provide for the construction of 1,147 dwelling units, pointing to continued residential development despite fewer approvals.

Over the eight-month period from January to August 2025, a total of 4,842 building permits were issued across Cyprus.

This compares with 5,062 permits in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a decline of 4.3 per cent.

Despite the reduction in the number of permits, Cystat said the total value of authorised permits increased by 12.3 per cent year on year.

The total surface area covered by the permits rose by 16.1 per cent over the same period.

The number of dwelling units authorised also increased, recording a rise of 14.6 per cent compared with the first eight months of 2024.

Cystat highlighted an important institutional change affecting the permitting process.

The statistical service said “as from July 1, 2024, the authority of issuing building permits was transferred from the municipalities and the district administration offices to the newly founded Local Government Organisations”.

It added that licensing is now carried out through the integrated information system known as Ippodamos.

The shift is part of wider local government reforms aimed at streamlining planning and construction approvals across the island.